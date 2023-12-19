Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

CTVA stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

