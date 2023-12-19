Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

