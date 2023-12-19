Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 5,986 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.9 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
