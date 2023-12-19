Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,448 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $446.91 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

