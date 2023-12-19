Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,551 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

