Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,333 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

