Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

UBER opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.