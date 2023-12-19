Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $23.51 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

