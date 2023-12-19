Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $12.36 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $285.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

