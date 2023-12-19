CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.33.

CRWD opened at $259.80 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,329.28, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after purchasing an additional 150,898 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

