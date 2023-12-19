Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,420 ($81.19).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.00) to GBX 5,000 ($63.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,600 ($70.82) to GBX 5,200 ($65.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 5,086 ($64.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 84.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,503.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,092.90. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,018 ($50.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,270 ($91.94).

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

