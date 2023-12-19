Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $618.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

