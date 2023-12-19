Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Kercheville Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.4 %

COST stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.89 and a 200 day moving average of $559.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

