Contrasting FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and The9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $3.43 billion 5.86 $954.33 million $12.75 21.80 The9 $17.24 million 1.79 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 6 10 0 2.63 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $283.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given FLEETCOR Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FLEETCOR Technologies is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 25.68% 39.20% 7.79% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats The9 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending. The company also provides vehicle and mobility solutions, including fuel solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers; lodging solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes, as well as to airlines and cruise lines to accommodate traveling crews and stranded passengers; and electronic toll payments solutions to businesses and consumers in the form of radio frequency identification tags affixed to vehicles' windshields. In addition, it offers gift card program management and processing services in plastic and digital forms that include card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. Further, the company provides other products consisting of payroll cards, vehicle maintenance service solution, long-haul transportation solution, prepaid food vouchers or cards, and prepaid transportation cards and vouchers. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers in North America, Brazil, and Internationally. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

