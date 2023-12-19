Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,792,324. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.