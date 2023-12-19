Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.