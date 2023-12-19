Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT Raised to $195.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LNG. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

