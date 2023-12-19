Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

American Express stock opened at $183.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $184.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

