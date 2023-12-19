Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) PT Raised to $140.00 at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHKP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.23.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $149.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $150.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

