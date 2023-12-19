CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 10,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

NYSE UNP opened at $241.25 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

