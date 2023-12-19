CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,922 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.71 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.