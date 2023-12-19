CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $229.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

