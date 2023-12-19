CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

