CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on VMware
VMware Price Performance
VMW stock opened at $143.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14.
VMware Profile
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VMware
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.