CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HESM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 808,511 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

