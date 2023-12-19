CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,665 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

