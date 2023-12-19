Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.77.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE CVE opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.00. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.