Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$28.17

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

TELUS Co. (TSE:TGet Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.33.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.36 per share, with a total value of C$200,081.58. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$29.00.

TELUS (TSE:TGet Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.1059455 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.78%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

