Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $15.83

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of REVG opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.79. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.13 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,874,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

