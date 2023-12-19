Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $74.50

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

