Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) PT at $63.00

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

