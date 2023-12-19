BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.40. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 3,101 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LND. TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LND

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $548.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.34.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

(Get Free Report)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.