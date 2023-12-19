BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,250. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after acquiring an additional 349,976 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

