Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,091 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.