BMO Capital Markets Upgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 117.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 110.9% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CubeSmart by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 143,244 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

