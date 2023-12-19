Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 210 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 1,425,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,807. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.