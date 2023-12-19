Bath Savings Trust Co Has $14.54 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,307. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

