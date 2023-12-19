Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.04. The company had a trading volume of 456,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,833. The stock has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.