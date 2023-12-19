Bank of America Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $243.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.88.

CMI stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

