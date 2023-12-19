Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.18. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 300,120 shares traded.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

