Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $105.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

