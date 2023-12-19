AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lessened by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in AT&T by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 150,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in AT&T by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.