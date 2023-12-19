Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Underperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $237.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.00.

NYSE AJG opened at $227.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $8,034,172. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,955,000 after purchasing an additional 138,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

