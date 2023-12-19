ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.80

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 35273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 83,212 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

