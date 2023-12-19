Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.07.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares in the company, valued at $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,209 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after purchasing an additional 268,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

