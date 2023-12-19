Analysts Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) PT at $9.75

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DTC opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

