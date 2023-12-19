Analysts Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price at $118.71

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVTY opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $145.35.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.71%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

