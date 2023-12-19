American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,285 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 542,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.