Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 187.36% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,685,000 after purchasing an additional 530,442 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

