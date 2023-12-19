Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 582 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 74,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

