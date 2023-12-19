Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,310. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

